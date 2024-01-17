Nicole Kidman addresses height insecurity early in acting career

Nicole Kidman has opened up about lifelong insecurity about her height in early years of her career.
Speaking on the Radio Times podcast, Kidman said, “I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall.’”
“People would say, ‘How’s the air up there?’ Now, I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought’, or men grappling with how high my heels should be,” stated the Days of Thunder actress.
Kidman mentioned, “Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person – a giraffe!’”
The Beguiled actress recounted a time when she gave up a role in the musical Annie because she was two inches taller than the 5ft 2-inch cut-off.
Kidman pointed out she was given the opportunity to audition after asking for chance.
“I didn’t get the part,” remarked the Australia star.
Kidman added, “I didn’t even get a call back – but at least I got to sing four lines of a chorus.”
Meanwhile, Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination in 2002 for Moulin Rouge! and her first Oscar win in 2003 for The Hours.
Besides Oscars, the actress won two Emmys for her leading role on HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2017.
