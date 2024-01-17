Princess Kate offers comfort to Queen Mary amid King Frederik affair scandal

Princess Kate was a great source of support for Mary, new Queen of Denmark, after her marriage to King Frederik was marred by affair speculations last year.

A source told OK! that the future Queen of England offered Mary her shoulder to lean on after the Danish King’s affair scandal with Mexican-born socialite Genoveva Casanova broke out.

“Kate doesn’t like to delve too deeply into personal matters, but she’s made it known that she’s there if needed,” the insider shared.

“They last spoke quite recently when Kate reached out to see how Mary felt about becoming Queen,” they added.

In October, the eldest son of former Danish monarch Margerethe II found himself embroiled in a rumors of affair after being spotted enjoying a cozy night-out with the Mexican-born socialite.

Mary was crowned Queen Consort alongside her husband Frederik, who ascended to the Danish throne after his mother former Queen Margrethe announced her shock abdication during a live New Year’s address earlier this month.



Kate, who will succeed the throne alongside her husband Prince William after the reign of King Charles, is understood to be taking notes from the new Queen.

“It’s something Kate will follow quite closely, considering it could be her turn next,” the insider claimed.