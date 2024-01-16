Kim Kardashian 'loves' being Chicago's mother amid Bianca Censori's bond

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's 'amazing stepmother' remarks for Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian gave a little sneak peek into her daughter Chicago's 6th birthday party amid the little girl's alleged growing bond with her 'step-mother' Bianca Censori.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV shared adorable video clips from her daughter's Bratz-themed birthday bash, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

In the shared videos, the beauty mogul and rapper's daughter can be seen enjoying her birthday eve with her cousins and friends.

Apart from that, the Skims founder also penned a heartfelt note for Chicago, admitting she loves "being a mommy."

Kim shared a few beautiful mother-daughter moments and wrote, "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!"

The socialite described her daughter as "smart, sweet and silly" who is lovable to everyone around her, especially her cousins.

"I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!," Kim concluded her note.

Notably, a few days ago, Kanye penned a sweet birthday wish for his 'inspirational' wife Bianca, praising her for being the most "amazing stepmother" to his children.