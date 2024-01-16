Kanye West, Bianca Censori's 'rollercoaster' marriage termed 'purely a business'

American rapper Kanye West and his model wife Bianca Censori are accused of treating their marriage like a 'business'.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker and Australian architect tied the knot in 2022. The couple's nuptials came just mere weeks after Ye's divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalised.



The couple visit different countries in 2023, hitting the headlines with their controversial outfits.

But the couple's "rollercoaster" marriage looked as though the end was in sight last autumn amid "break" claims, which were then quickly squashed.



And now it has been revealed by celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman that the couple's marriage has "hit an even stage", after she carried out an exclusive Tarot reading for The Mirror.

"Bianca's card is the 3 of Pentacles, which is a focused, hardworking card that doesn't believe in cutting corners," Inbaal began.

She added: "It says that she needs to make the relationship work in her favour somehow, perhaps in increasing her celebrity value or helping her save some pennies for a rainy day.

"It's a card linked with the star sign of Capricorn, which happens to be Bianca's sign, so she's very much acting within her natural scope of emotions and behaviours. Being a driven and business-minded person is correct and appropriate for her."



For Kanye, Inbaal pulled the Queen of Swords card, "which is a direct and creative card".

She added: "He's got some words to say to his missus, and some facts to share about her to the world - there could be a new track dropping from the best-selling musical artist, in which he discussed his much-publicised marriage, and it's his way of being real and raw. There are revelations on the way from Kanye."



"The one Tarot card to represent how the two of them are together at the moment, is the financially abundant 6 of Pentacles. The relationship is a business, and they both want to do their best, in order to get the most out of it," She concluded.

