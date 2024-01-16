2023 Primetime Emmy Awards: Full Winners List

Originally scheduled to air in September, the 75th annual Emmy Awards were held on Monday night, January 15, in Los Angeles, hosted by Anthony Anderson.
The ceremony was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which have been resolved, and the stars were finally able to enjoy celebration of primetime television.
Notably, Succession led the nominations wit 27 nods which was followed by Ted lasso with 21 nominations.
Here is the full list of winners form the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale's
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale's
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale's
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Animated Program
- Bob's Burgers
- Entergalactic
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte
- Alex Borstein, Family Guy
- Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II
- Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
- Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
- Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie
Outstanding Narrator
- Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire
- Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy
- Morgan Freeman, Our Universe
- Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
- Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Lizzo: Live in Concert
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
- Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi
- United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph, Baking It
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
- Judy Blume Forever
- My Transparent Life
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
- Dear Mama
- 100 Foot Wave
- Secrets of the Elephants
- The 1619 Project
- The U.S. and The Holocaust
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
- The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
- Aftershock
- Last Flight Home
- The Territory
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
- Awkwafina Is Hangin' With Grandma
- Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Ben Schartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
- Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode
- The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
- Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
- Succession: Controlling the Narrative
- The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode