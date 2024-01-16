Kit Harington addresses ADHD diagnosis and rehab visit

Kit Harington discusses ADHD diagnosis and rehab visit

Kit Harington has recently addressed his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis.



Speaking on The Hidden 20% podcast, Kit told host Ben Branson, founder of the non-alcoholic drink company Seedlip, “I realised that my life was hinging on this.”

“Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there,” noted the actor.

Kit revealed his mental health was affected while filming Game of Thrones.

The actor mentioned, “I was trying to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing but genuinely [was] sort of terrified about everything.”

“That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff,” stated Kit as he disclosed that he had a “breakdown” after the show wrapped.

Kit shared he hit his “rock bottom moment” during True West in London's West End in 2018 and 2019.

“It was during that play that I sort of collapsed and told people around me what was going on and finally took action,” he remarked.

However, Kit explained that his mental health improved after the latest rehab visit.

When the actor “entered a sort of freeze mode,” his wife and Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie would tell him to shower as a way of coping.

“And I go, 'OK,' because it's like my brain short-circuits. Then, I am able to start the day again,” added Kit.