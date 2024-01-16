Kieran Culkin opens up about doing comedy shows

Kieran Culkin reflects on comedy shows at the Critics Choice Awards

Kieran Culkin gets candid about doing comedy shows at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin, who won best actor in a drama series, Succession, Culkin was interrupted by Bill Lawrence.

Lawrence told Culkin, “You’ve very good on your show. I’d like you to come and be in a comedy sometime if that’s OK.”

“I’m not very funny,” replied Culkin.

However, Lawrence said, “I’ve seen you be funny a thousand times. We’ll look each other up on IMDb and we’ll find out if we’re good people or not.”

Later, Culkin stated, “I think I just got a job. I should’ve said that I was hilarious.”

When THR questioned whether he would want to do a comedy, Culkin mentioned, “To me, Succession is a comedy, it really just is.”

“And I wouldn’t say that’s in like category fraud in terms of being a drama because I get it, it is, but it’s a comedy,” continued the actor.

Culkin told the outlet, “I was about to name a show that totally has category fraud but I’m just going to keep that to myself, and that’s The Bear.”

Culkin pointed out, “I don’t want to talk about it because I haven’t officially said yes to it, but it actually is a comedy, so yeah. And it’s a show.”

Following the Critics’ Choice Awards, Culkin also won best actor in a TV drama at last weekend’s Golden Globes and is nominated for lead actor in a drama series at Emmys.