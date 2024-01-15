Margot Robbie feels 'grateful' for having 'normie' husband in Hollywood

Margot Robbie recently admitted that she feels lucky to be married to Tom Ackerley, who is 'unfazed' about being in the spotlight.
The actress, who has been ruling the entertainment industry since the release of her film Barbie, recently appeared with her husband at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
In conversation with E! News, the 33-year-old said, "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."
She added, "He's just the best, it's so fun. I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"
During an old interview with Vogue, Robbie revealed that she had a crush on Ackerley before their marriage.
She recalled, "I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him."
"And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before," she said.
Robbie tied the knot with Ackerley in December 2016.
