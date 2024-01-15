Holly Willoughby fails to impress Phillip Schofield with her TV comeback

Holly Willoughby, who enthralled fans with her grand return to TV on Sunday alongside Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice, has failed to impress her former co-star Phillip Schofield.

Willoughby, who dazzled in a silver strappy dress, could not attract her former This Morning co-star Schofield to turn to her show on Sunday night because 'he is still deeply bruised by their falling out'.

The 61-year-old stepped down from all of his on-screen appointments when he quit This Morning and admitted he'd had an affair with a younger colleague last year.



Willoughby also quit the show shortly after Phillip in October following an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.



Willoughby, who made her return following a three-month hiatus, got the seal of approval as Dancing On Ice's new presenting duo.

'Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering,' a source told The Sun.

'It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.



'He reached out to offer his support when the awful kidnap news broke but it’s understood they have not been in contact since, so he’s probably not spoken to Holly ahead of her DOI return.'

On the other hands, viewers also praised Stephen for his debut performance as regular co-host alongside Holly as the 2024 series launched.