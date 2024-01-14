Eva Longoria puts on full-cover sheer display while celebrating ‘Flamin Hot’

Eva Longoria celebrated directional debut of Flamin Hot

Eva Longoria stunned in a sheer dress at a brunch while celebrating her directorial debut for Flamin' Hot on Saturday.



The 48-year-old star of Desperate Housewives flaunted her amazing physique at the celebrity-studded event in Beverly Hills, which Ariana DeBose hosted. She wore a skintight dress with a sheer geometric pattern.

Her figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress and brown, pointed-toe shoes definitely made an impression on onlookers.

She slicked back her hair and wore her brown locks down for an effortlessly stylish look.

The former cast member of Young and the Restless wore a sensual, subtle makeup look along with huge gold hoops for her Friday night dinner date with her 55-year-old husband José Bastón.

The Flamin' Hot movie, which stars Jennifer Lawrence and debuted at SXSW Festival on March 11, 2023, was honoured with a lavish brunch at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, hosted by the ever-beautiful 32-year-old star of Hamilton.

DeBose looked stunning as she wore a matching blazer and button-down dress in a pastel blue colour.

She rolled up her sleeves to display her striking jewellery and wore silver chrome pumps.

The Oscar winner wore two brilliant diamond rings and a watch made of sparkling gold.

Her dark brunette hair was done in a slicked back topknot at the top of her head to highlight her gorgeous, attention-grabbing stud earrings.

She also chose for monochromatic pastel pink makeup to suit her baby blue gown.

Longoria and DeBose posed for a picture inside the event with Jessica Alba, who was wearing an elegant all-black outfit.

The 42-year-old Honey star donned a grey pleated miniskirt and a black jumper with a peeping flannel collar.

She accessorised her look with a dark trench coat, clunky boots, and sheer tights.