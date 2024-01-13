Family of PTI chief Gohar Khan 'attacked', 'beaten up'

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan reaches home after his family was attacked today, as seen in this still from a video. — X/@PTIofficial

Barrister Gohar Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Saturday alleged that his family had been attacked while he was present in the Supreme Court for the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea challenging the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict favouring the PTI in bat symbol and intra-party polls case.

The PTI chief immediately left the apex court's premises after getting the update.



In conversation with his colleague and party member Barrister Ali Zafar, the PTI chief said his sons and nephews have been beaten up.

"The news has just come from home. People came in four double cabins and took the computer," he said.

Pointing at Barrister Gohar, the PTI lawyer said: "Some people reached his home and beat up his family members.

Reacting to the update, CJP Isa said; "Whatever happened should not have happened."

He summoned the additional attorney general to the rostrum reiterating his displeasure at the news.

The additional attorney general said he would look into it and left the courtroom.

The PTI chairman, after a while, returned to the apex court, following which CJP Isa inquired from him about the situation.

“The situation is very serious,” he responded.

The chief justice directed the additional attorney general to resolve the matter.

Barrister Gohar said he doesn’t trust anyone and wants to tell the court what has happened.

The additional attorney general said he has spoken with the home secretary and Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

“The home secretary and the IG are investigating what happened,” he told the court.

As the PTI chief wanted to say something, CJP Isa stopped him and told him to inform the additional attorney general instead. “First tell the additional attorney general, if not heard by him, then inform the court.”

Commenting on the attack, Barrister Gohar complained that the limit has been crossed now, responding to which the CJP said the court is not the police.

“If we cannot resolve the issue, then you can tell us,” the chief justice said addressing the PTI chief.

Islamabad police rejects claims of violence

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police claimed it received an update about the police reaching Barrister Gohar’s house.

“On a tip-off, the police reached a house in search of the wanted criminals. Upon reaching there, the police found out that the house belongs to Barrister Gohar and the police returned,” the Islamabad police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The law enforcers further claimed that neither any kind of violence was done to anyone nor any documents were taken.

“It was a routine operation. Further investigations are being carried out.”



