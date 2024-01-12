Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance takes center stage in new Chiefs promo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make headlines with their budding romance

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding the Swelce wave all the way to the playoffs.

The NFL team appear to be leveraging their tight end Travis Kelce’s headline-making romance with Taylor Swift to amp up the excitement for the postseason, and they’re doing it in style.

A fresh promo video dropped on the Chiefs' Instagram, featuring a narrator spinning a tale of the team's past Super Bowl victories and the hopeful anticipation of future triumphs.

“The regular season is over and we’ve had a great year / Happy post season, Chiefs kingdom, the playoffs are here / It might not be a holiday but we’ll treat it like like one / Three Super Bowls to our name and the fun’s just begun,” declared the narrator over a clip of the Chiefs’ highlights of 2023.

Kelce, 34, then takes centre stage in the video, scoring a touchdown as the narrator cleverly weaves in references to one of Swift’s classic hits – Love Story – which she herself has described as “the most romantic song I’ve written.”

“Valentine’s Day is jealous of the ‘love story’ we have / Who could ever separate the end zone from Trav?” the narrator cheekily read.