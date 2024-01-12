Zara Tindall, Chris Hemsworth's 'Hollywood show' could be a massive hit

Royal fans and commentators have begun to speculate about King Charles's niece Zara Tindall and dashing actor Chris Hemsworth's possible on-screen appearance together.

A Hollywood insider claimed: "It could be a massive hit if Zara Tindall shares screen with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth."

"I think they must be approached by filmmakers to give Hollywood a shot," the source added.

It comes after Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's photos with Hollywood A-listers Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky went viral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already been warned of a major blow from the royal couple who could make it even bigger in the Hollywood if they ever decide to show their talents.

Hemsworth and Elsa have yet again poured cold water over their split rumours as they looked loved-up during their latest outing with Zara and Mike Tindall.



The couple were photographed holding hands while meeting up for lunch with Zara and Mike Tindall in Byron Bay.