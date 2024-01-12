Kristen Stewart explains why she loathed making ‘Charlie’s Angels’ remake

Kristen Stewart makes shocking confession about Charlie's Angels reboot

Kristen Stewart has recently explained why she loathed making Charlie's Angels reboot.



In a new interview with Variety’s Know Your Lines video series, the Spencer star identified her character Sabina’s opening line: “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?”

“I remember saying that,” said the 33-year-old.

Stewart stated, “That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie.”

“I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything,” mentioned the actress.

Stewart co-starred alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the remake of Joseph McGinty Nichols’ Noughties movies led by the iconic trio Liu, Barrymore and Diaz. However, the 2019 movie flopped, earning just $73 million worldwide at the box office.

Meanwhile, Stewart can next be seen opposite Beef’s Steven Yeun in the upcoming movie, Love Me, which is slated to release in cinemas on January 19.

Moreover, the actress will also be seen in Love Lies Bleeding, which will release on March 8.