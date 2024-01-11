Why did Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan resign, what about his legacy?

Supreme Court’s Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan. — Supreme Court’s website

The country's top court has been rocked by two sudden resignations in as many days, shocking the legal fraternity.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, next in line to become chief justice, threw in the towel just after Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi's surprise departure from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.



Ahsan's official reason — a simple desire to step down — didn't seem to convince anyone. Analysts say there is something else that has led to his untimely resignation.

‘Two damning references’ — Hamid Mir

‘How can he resign 10 months before becoming CJP’ — Shahzeb Khanzada

‘Controversial jurisprudence’ — Reema Omer



