Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, next-in-line CJP, 'quits prematurely'

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, the next-in-line judge to become the chief justice of Pakistan, resigned prematurely, sources told Geo News Thursday.



Ahsan, who is among the senior most judges of the top court, has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi, raising questions over his untimely departure.

The major event comes within a day of Justice (retd) Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi’s resignation, which has also been accepted by the president.

Ahsan would have become the chief justice — the highest judicial office in the country that comes with supreme power — after CJP Isa's term concluded in October this year as Justice Tariq Masood, the senior puisne judge, would hang his robes before that.



Both the judges were considered ‘close’ to former CJP Umar Ata Bandial, with analysts noting that the jurists were involved in issuing controversial orders — along with another judge, Justice Munib Akhtar.

Born in 1960, Ahsan began his legal career in the 1980s. He was confirmed as a judge of the Lahore High Court on May 11, 2009, and became the LHC’s CJ on November 6, 2015.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court on June 28, 2016, less than a year after serving as the LHC’s top judge.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir told Geo News that two references were being drafted against Ahsan, of which he might have caught wind, leading him to adopt “a way out” i.e. skip accountability.



“This wasn’t unexpected; lawyers were already talking about it. Had he remained in office, he would be facing two separate references,” Mir, a seasoned journalist, added.



“This is a good thing. There is nothing concerning about it. A new tradition has begun: the Supreme Court judges who misused their offices are facing references filed by lawyers,” Mir said.

Raising concerns, senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada wondered why would a person who would become the CJP in 10 months resign prematurely.

“If he feared that he would face charges, then he should have stayed and faced them like Qazi Faez Isa did,” Khanzada said.

In April this year, a lawyer had filed a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against then-CJP Bandial and three other judges — Justice Ahsan, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Naqvi.

The complainant based his reference on an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for judges of the superior judiciary issued by the SJC on September 2, 2009.

More to follow...