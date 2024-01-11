Larsa Pippen's beau Marcus Jordan 'doesn't want to parent' TV star's kids

Marcus Jordan is 'looking to be a friend' instead of 'another parent figure'

Larsa Pippen's athlete boyfriend Marcus Jordan recently revealed that he’s not “looking to be a secondary parent” to the reality star's children, in a confessional with the Real Housewives of Miami alum.

The 33-year-old basketball player offered an inside scoop on his relationship with the American TV personality's kids, admitting that he wants to be “more of a support system,” the way he is “for Larsa.”

Larsa shares four children, daughter Sophia, 14, and sons Justin, 18, Preston, 21, and Scotty Jr., 22, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Marcus further went on to explain that he wants to “support her and kids.”

This confessional came after the 49-year-old businesswoman asked for her daughter, Sophia’s approval for Marcus to join them for dinner, and the youngest Pippen approved of her mother’s boyfriend, noting: “He’s so much fun.”

Jordan said he’s trying to be a friend to his girlfriend’s kids “instead of another parent figure.”

Larsa and Marcus made their relationship official in an Instagram post in January, 2023.

Since then, Marcus has developed an intense relationship with not only Larsa but also her kids.

The TV personality and Scottie's divorce was officially finalised on December, 15, 2021. According to US Weekly, all issues were resolved amicably.