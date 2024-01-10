Jay-Z spills the tea about headlining the Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z's honest response on headlining the Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z has recently spilled the tea about headlining the Super Bowl halftime show



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at The Book of Clarence premiere, the rapper responded to a question about why he hadn’t thought about headlining the show.

“I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early,” said the 54-year-old.

However, the hip-hop star revealed he’s considering to perform at Super Bowl, adding, “Maybe one year. Maybe.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jay-Z also opened up about seeing Usher performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.

“I think that he's going to take his rightful place,” stated the musician.

While talking about Usher, the Otis rapper noted, “He's one of the greatest performers we've seen in our time and I think he'll take his rightful place.”

Earlier, Jay-Z won 2023 Primetime Emmy for outstanding directing Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Super Bowl marks Jay-Z’s fifth consecutive year being involved with the halftime show.

He added, “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course.”

“Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” concluded the rapper.