BISE Lahore drops one subject each from matric, ninth curriculum

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced dropping one subject each from the curriculum of ninth and matric classes.



The board’s spokesperson said that for the session 2024-26, only ninth-standard students will take Islamic Studies exams, while matric students will appear for the Pakistan Studies examination.

The spokesperson added that the marks for Islamic Studies have been increased from 50 to 100, while the same applies to Pakistan Studies.

The official said that since the marks have been moved up, the Punjab Textbook Board has been asked to print books in line with the development.

Moreover, the BISE Lahore has also announced that the Punjab Matric Exams for 2024 will begin on March 1.