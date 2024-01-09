BISE Lahore drops one subject each from matric, ninth curriculum

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced dropping one subject each from the curriculum of ninth and matric classes.
The board’s spokesperson said that for the session 2024-26, only ninth-standard students will take Islamic Studies exams, while matric students will appear for the Pakistan Studies examination.
The spokesperson added that the marks for Islamic Studies have been increased from 50 to 100, while the same applies to Pakistan Studies.
The official said that since the marks have been moved up, the Punjab Textbook Board has been asked to print books in line with the development.
Moreover, the BISE Lahore has also announced that the Punjab Matric Exams for 2024 will begin on March 1.
Imran Khan attends ATC hearing via video link from Adiala prison
Senior lawyer Hamid Khan says verdict to promote democracy; Hammad Azhar criticises judgment
Rehana Dar is contesting for NA-71 seat from Sialkot and is up against PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif
PPP chairman seconds Asif Ali Zardari’s prediction for ‘national unity government’ post February 9 polls
Lawyers, analysts welcome apex court's verdict nullifying parliamentarians' lifetime disqualification
PML-N says history has vindicated Nawaz Sharif while PPP sees judiciary’s key step to ‘correct its record’
ISPR says sanitisation operation being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in area
Notification from Sindh education dept says schools in Karachi will still open at 8:30am