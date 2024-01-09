Mel B feels 'honoured' as Victoria Beckham designed her wedding dress

Mel B revealed that her former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham designed her upcoming wedding outfit.

The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge is soon tying the knot with her fiancé Rory McPhee.

Mel recently appeared on Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she disclosed that "Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress. It’s such a beautiful honour to get."

The television personality also shared that she will be going to wear three different wedding dresses.

"I don't think it would be fair to just have one. Just have as many as you want — at least three, right?" she added.

Mel continued, "I'm going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony — very proper at this church, St. Paul’s [Cathedral]. And then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit more less… You know, I actually don't know!"

Notably, the 48-year-old singer announced her engagement to her long term boyfriend Rory in October 2022.