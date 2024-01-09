Kate Middleton exudes all signs of 'being perfect Queen Consort'

Princess Kate, who is celebrating her 42nd birthday today on January 9, garnered praise for being a perfect future Queen Consort.

The Princess of Wales lauded for being gracefully handling Prince Harry's explosive allegations in his book Spare and Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims in 2023.

In conversation with The Mirror, Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said, "Catherine can look back over the past year with satisfaction."

The royal expert added that Kate's main focus will always be her charitable projects. However, she is now a skilled diplomat as well.

Ingrid said, "She has conquered any fears about being the focus of attention and is able to enjoy playing the piano to camera or delivering TV addresses with as much confidence as her husband [Prince William]."



While analysing the Prince and Princess of Wales' positive influence, the expert predicted, "They will be amongst the first to be invited to visit the new King and Queen of Denmark after the abdication of Queen Margrethe."

"At the age of 42, the Princess shows all the signs of being a perfect Queen Consort," she concluded.