‘Insecure’ Kylie Jenner ‘protects’ Timothée Chalamet from Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner snubs Selena Gomez amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner seemingly snubbed Selena Gomez at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards as she restricted her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet from taking a picture with the singer.



In a viral video from the star-studded event, the Calm Down singer can be seen seriously discussing the matter with her close pal Taylor Swift and Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry.



Several fans speculated that Selena was talking about the new lovebirds as Keleigh was clearly seen saying Timothée.



One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Some #GoldenGlobes tea. 'I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no,' said Selena Gomez. [In response] Keleigh said, 'with Timothée?' Selena nods."



As the short video clip went viral on social media, netizens appeared with mixed reactions to the alleged drama between the two globally successful beauty moguls.



One fan wrote, "Kylie is so insecure. Give it 2 weeks."



"Honestly I’m all for Kylie Jenner cause why would I let my man take pics with the girl who called me a bully and mean girl," another chimed in.



For the unversed, the mother-of-two appeared at the Golden Globes to support Timothée, who was nominated in 'Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' category for his notable performance in Wonka.



Earlier in September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.

