Taylor Swift gets slammed for reaction to Jo Koy’s ‘harmless’ joke

Taylor Swift appeared to have received some mixed reactions to her response to Jo Koy’s joke at 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

Koy, who was hosting the awards held in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, made a reference to the singer’s frequent appearances during the Kansas City Chiefs football games to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Koy, 52, said. “There’s just more to go to.”

In response, Swift held a sombre expression and then went on to sip her drink, appearing a little offended by the quip.

Fans took note of the moment and Swifties jumped on to support the Ant-Hero singer.

Among the many messages of support, many social media users believed that Swift may have taken the ‘light-hearted’ joke a little more seriously.

“She’s dating a football player and is photographed at his games a lot so how is pointing that out offensive? Did they breakup recently?” one user said.

Another said, “What did she expect? That she’s off limits when it comes to jokes and/or being roasted? You signed up this.”

“His jokes were hilarious and he only lightly roasted her, yet she couldn’t take it,” one pointed out. “Maybe she should stay home and wait for the Grammys.”

“Not being disrespectful of Taylor but I took this joke to be more aimed at the NFL but maybe I just misunderstood. I feel like the NFL is a bit intrusive to her but that’s just me,” another said.