Taylor Swift appears to fume over Jo Koy’s joke at 2024 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift seemingly wasn’t amused by the joke Jo Koy made during this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Koy, 52, who was hosting the awards, acknowledged the Grammy-winning musician, 34, who was sitting next to Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

As a reference to the Swift’s attendance at multiple NFL games to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, Koy made a joke which appeared to fall flat.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Koy said. “There’s just more to go to.”

When the camera cut to the Karma singer to see her reaction, she didn’t have any visible response and just took a sip of her drink.

There wasn’t even a much of an applause and very muted laughter. Moreover, when the camera panned to Swift’s bestie, Selena Gomez, she also seemed bemused over the quip.

Koy then changed the subject to move on from the awkward moment. Fans on social media took note of the moment and had a lot to say..

Swift’s romance with Kelce, 34, has been a major topic of conversation since they went public in September 2023.

The NFL has often used her song lyrics and shots of her during the show to increase the viewership of their games during broadcast.