Kate Garraway and children spend ‘last Christmas’ by Derek's hospital bed

On Christmas Day, Kate Garraway spent time in the hospital with her husband Derek Draper, who was 'too unwell' to go home. Derek had suffered a cardiac arrest the previous year.

The announcement of the death of her husband of 18 years, at the age of 56, came from the Good Morning Britain host on Instagram on Friday morning. This follows almost four years since Derek first fell seriously ill with Covid, leading to a series of health challenges.

According to The Mirror, Kate, Derek, and their two children, Darcey 17 and Billy 14, spent their last Christmas as a family together by Derek's hospital bed.

A source said: 'Unfortunately Derek was too unwell for doctors to allow him home for Christmas. But the last thing Kate wanted was for him to be alone during the holidays.

'So they brought Christmas to him, food, presents and all. The whole family was there with him and they had the best day they could.'

Kate made a desperate 12-hour flight home from Mexico with her husband Derek Draper, where he had been undergoing specialist treatment, after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month.

The Sun reports Kate and Derek ventured to Mexico 'without fanfare' in November for treatment which went 'incredibly well' only for him to suffer a cardiac arrest ahead of their return home in time for Christmas.