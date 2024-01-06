Christian Oliver, ‘Speed Racer’ actor dead with daughters in plane crash

Christian Oliver and daughter's lost life in Caribbean plane crash accident

Christian Oliver and his family lost his life.



Along with his two young daughters, Christian Oliver (actual name Christian Klepser), died on Thursday when their small plane crashed into the water off the coast of a Caribbean island.

Oliver was the star of several films, including Speed Racer and Valkyrie. Robert Sachs, the plane's owner and pilot, perished in the collision as well. Oliver was 51 years old.

Authorities said the single-engine aircraft crashed on its way to neighbouring St Lucia on Thursday afternoon after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, a small island in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and Grenadines.

Oliver's daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were among the deceased.

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean,” a statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force told media outlets.

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

The four bodies have all been located, according to officials.

The inquiry into the crash's cause is still ongoing.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot radioed the tower to indicate that he was having problems and was going to turn back, according to local accounts. That was the plane's last contact.