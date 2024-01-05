Fawad Chaudhry remanded to NAB custody till Jan 8 in graft case

Police personnel escort former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to present him before a court in Islamabad on January 28, 2023. — X/@PTIofficial

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday was granted a four-day extension in the physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case related to development projects in Jhelum by an accountability court in Islamabad.



Islamabad Accountability Court-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir extended Fawad’s physical remand on NAB’s request as the anti-graft watchdog’s prosecutor apprised the court that they had to recover banking records related to the suspect.

After examining seven bank accounts, the NAB found some of the transactions “suspicious”, the prosecutor said, adding that they have doubts about the former federal minister “receiving bribes”.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the accountability court served the verdict which was later announced on the same day.

In its verdict, the court granted NAB a four-day extension in Fawad’s physical remand and directed the officials to produce the suspect before the court on January 9.

In addition to this, the court also approved Fawad’s plea seeking permission to meet with his family during the detention.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had taken Fawad into custody on December 16 in the corruption case. NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt had signed an arrest warrant for Chaudhry after which he was taken into custody from Adiala jail — where he was incarcerated in the fraud case.

On December 20, the anti-graft watchdog got a 10-day physical remand of the former federal minister. After completion of the remand, Fawad was presented before the court on December 30.

During the course of the proceedings, NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola told the court that the former PTI leader was under interrogation and was divulging details related to alleged irregularities. Later, the court extended his physical remand for another six days.