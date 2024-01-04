America Ferrara opens up about her real-life husband’s cheeky cameo in Barbie

America Ferrara reflects on her real-life husband’s cheeky cameo in Barbie

America Ferrera has recently opened up on how her husband Ryan Piers Williams cameo happened in Barbie.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, America revealed, “We didn't tell anybody, any of our friends or family.”

“And it all started with an early call she had with Barbie director and co-screenwriter Greta Gerwig,” she remarked.

Ryan’s character in the blockbuster movie is “busy practising Spanish with the Duolingo app to notice his family’s disappearance to the fictional Barbie neighbourhood”.

Dishing out details about her first zoom meeting with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, America recounted, “It came about because on my first zoom with Greta. I was telling her all my favourite parts of the script and all the parts that made me laugh out loud.”

“And I said, ‘Oh my God, I laughed so hard when you cut to the dad doing his Spanish lessons, because my husband was literally in the other room doing his Spanish lessons’,” stated the 39-year-old.

America continued, “Right away she was like, ‘Oh my God, does he want to play your husband?’ And I was like, ‘I don't know, you'll have to ask him.’ Fast forward to when they were closer to the shoot, Greta hadn't forgotten about the idea.”

“When it came time, she was like, ‘Remember when I asked you if your husband would play your husband?" And he said yes,’” shared the actress.

America added, “So, it was really fun and it did, it made it a family affair and it was great.”