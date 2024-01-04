Princess Andre makes parents Katie Price, Peter proud with remarkable achievement

Princess Andre marked a significant milestone in her career on Wednesday by celebrating reaching 700,000 followers on TikTok on her Instagram account
The 16-year-old, daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price, expressed her joy as she aspires to follow in her mother's footsteps in the celebrity spotlight.
Princess, whose TikTok posts have garnered 6.6 million likes, conveyed her gratitude, writing, '700K followers! I couldn't be more grateful; thank you for everyone following and supporting. Love you all.'
While the teenager boasts a similar number of followers on Instagram, she still has a considerable way to go to match her former glamour model mother Katie's impressive counts of 1.6 million and 2.6 million on Instagram and TikTok, respectively.
In the past year, Princess openly shared her frustration with a few of her exam grades, revealing her sentiments in an Instagram Live video as she opened her results letter.
