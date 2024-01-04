Harry Styles fans elated at his fast-growing buzzcut: ‘Hide the scissors’

Harry Styles’ fans were ‘in mourning’ over the loss of his signature luscious long locks

Harry Styles’ fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Months after sending fans into a frenzy by debuting his new buzzcut, Styles, 29, was spotted growing his hair out – and it seems to have regained a significant portion of its once-glorious length.

In a new photo taken by a fan and reposted by fan page HSD, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was caught off guard as he spotted the camera while standing in a tropical locale.

He was fixing his white button-down, his mouth agape as he looked at the fan.

But the most noticeable thing about the picture was his head of hair, which looked to have grown out a lot since he shaved it all off in November.

And fans went wild.

“HOW DOES IT GROW SO FAST,” one person tweeted, while another quipped, “Hide the scissors.”

Another fan couldn’t contain their excitement, writing, “SHUT UPPPP I CAN RUN MY HANDS THRU HIS HAIRRRRRR.”



When the Sign of The Times singer first stepped out without his signature long hair for a U2 concert with girlfriend Taylor Russell, fans were extremely disappointed, with some even “in mourning” for Styles’ career-defining luscious long locks.