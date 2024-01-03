King Charles III', who served 70 years as the heir to the throne, is very unlikely to abdicate anytime soon.



The 75-year-old monarch won't leave the throne for his eldest son William until something significant happens.

If Prince William and Harry steps down too soon without any great reason, his move will fuel the anti-monarchy movement.

The King and his wife Queen Camilla were officially crowned in May. As per reports, Britain held the coronation at an estimated cost of up to £100 million (around $126 million).

Charles's early abdication will surely be handing a golden opportunity to the anti-monarchy campaign to frame the institution as a waste of money.

"I think they'll want another coronation. I think they're completely tone-deaf and are very keen on priding themselves," Graham Smith, chief executive of the pressure group told Newsweek.

He criticised the Firm in his own way, saying: "I think they'll do something, whether or not its the same I don't know but I think its unlikely they won't do one unless we have shifted the debate so far."

There have long been discussions about whether the King would continue till the last drop of his blood or give up the crown for his eldest son Prince William.

However, King Charles is facing growing calls to hand crown to William after Denmark's Queen Margrethe II's decision to abdicate to his son.

The Danish Queen's move has prompted British news outlets to discuss whether he will step down, paving the way for King William and Queen Catherine.