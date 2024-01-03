Monica Garcia unveiled as troll behind RHOSLC IG account

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Monica Garcia's shocking revelation

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia has been accused of deceiving her castmates after it was revealed she was the face behind Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

The news came out during final episode of Season 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 2 when Heather Gay discovered the identity behind the account "dedicated to annihilating and exposing" the castmates, via Monica's friend, Tenesha.

Garcia was accused of trolling former Housewives Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose on the account.



Heather claimed the Instagram account was dedicated to “character assassinations," noting she “never knew who it was.”

During confrontation with Monica at dinner, Heather affirmed, "Who you really are is the cyberbully internet troll Reality Von Tease."

Garcia denied any involvement at first; however, she did admit to posting videos of Jen, adding she "didn't say s*** about anyone else."

She also dragged Tenesha in the mess, claiming she also sent in tips about their castmates.

During a confessional, the reality star said she didn't see Reality Von Tease as a "bad thing," rather, "I think that's just telling the truth."