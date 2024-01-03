Dwayne Johnson trash talks own movie in WWE comeback

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes fun of Baywatch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surely knows when to roast himself to make his film and wrestling fans happy.



“If The Rock had to guess why you’re so angry, it’s probably because nobody likes you and you’re not funny” Johnson, 51, quipped to Jinder Mahal during WWE Raw on Monday, January 1.

“As a matter of fact, if you were one of The Rock’s movies, you would probably be Baywatch,” he added.

Mahal, 37, joked that since the film's 2017 release, he has "thankfully" never seen it. But Johnson wasn't bothered by his declaration.

“Well nobody else did, either,” the actor replied. “Shut your mouth when The Rock is talking to you!”

Johnson relaxed and seemed to shed his wrestler character as the audience applauded his return.

“Wait, I’m sorry. You actually didn’t see Baywatch?” he asked Mahal humorously before giving him a chance to answer. “It doesn’t matter if you didn’t see Baywatch!”

Nearly two decades have passed since Johnson quit the ring to pursue a career in Hollywood before making his comeback to the WWE. Following his departure from WWE, Johnson has established himself as a successful actor, landing parts in numerous high-profile films, such as Baywatch.

Johnson costarred with Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Alexandra Daddario in the movie version of the beloved series.

The film received a dismal 17 percent of the vote on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it was not a hit with critics or a success at the box office.