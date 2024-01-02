Marvel actress Carrie Bernans sustains horrific injuries as car hits her in NYC

Marvel actress Carrie Bernans sustains horrific injuries in car accident

Marvel actress Carrie Bernans sustained horrific injuries in an accident while celebrating New Year's Eve in new York City.

Carrie was reportedly walking with a friend when they stopped at food truck, and a car careened into it, knocking the actress unconscious and pinning her underneath.



The graphic images, shared by a media outlet, show the gruesome extent of her injuries.



Carrie, who rose to fame with her role in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," suffered broken bones and fractures. She's chipped several teeth and sustained several cuts on her face.

Carrie's mother, who's surely in great pain over the traumatic crash, says her daughter is healing and holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself -- and asking everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.