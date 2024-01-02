Kate Middleton’s brother shares meaningful New Year’s resolution

Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shared his thoughtful New Year’s resolution in his latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, James shared beautiful family photos which also featured his dogs.

Kate Middleton's brother expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the most ‘wonderful’ memories made in 2023.



He shared, "The year started with the unbearable sadness of losing Ella [his dog]. Despite knowing her time was coming, it has taken me a while to come to terms with her no longer being by my side."



Notably, James and his wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their first child together last year.

Speaking of his joy after embracing parenthood, he said, "Later in the year, my wife Alizee and I had the absolute delight of welcoming our first child Inigo into the world."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales’s brother also launched a dog food brand named James & Ella in 2023.

He added, "I’m going into 2024 and promise to continue to focus on my mission... To make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine."

