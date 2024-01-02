The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift's fans warned of scammers

Taylor Swift's fans warned of scammers ahead of her concert

Taylor Swift’s fans were given a heads up for scammers after upcoming concert tickets for the Australian leg of The Eras Tour were sold at inflated prices.

Scammers tried to illegally sell around 1000 seats of the Antihero hitmaker’s February concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at a whopping price of $2000, which was initially capped at $370.

Selling tickets at a price that is ten percent more than the face value is considered illegal in Victoria, Australia.

The rules state that fines have been allocated for scammers and companies that breach the law in any way.

For companies, it is set at $576,930 meanwhile individuals can be fined up to $962.

The American singer/songwriter will perform in Melbourne on Sunday, February 18.

Swift is all set to bring her phenomenal The Eras Tour to Australia, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Canada as well as the United States in 2024, starting January 7 in Tokyo, Japan.