Barrister Gohar Khan, leading lawyer of the legal team of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, arrives at the Islamabad High Court on August 9, 2023. – AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated Monday that his party's ties with the establishment or any other state institution were not strained.

“This armed forces are ours. We have no strained ties with the establishment or other state institution,” clarified the politico in a press conference.

He added that the PTI would not boycott the general elections even if it has to contest polls with another election symbol instead of ‘bat’.

Barrister Gohar claimed that the former ruling party prepared ‘Plan B’ and ‘Plan C’ to contest and win the polls despite conspiracies were being hatched to minus the PTI from forthcoming elections.

He urged the judiciary to play its role to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties ahead of the polls. Gohar demanded the Supreme Court (SC) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to take notice.

Referring to the Peshawar High Court’s stay order, Barrister Gohar said: “The PHC had ordered to issue a notification which is still due to be issued. The PTI is being cornered through the election commission.”

“We are placing our demands before the election commission and the judiciary. Justice Isa will have to interfere in this matter.”

Barrister Gohar also pinned hopes on the top court to ensure the organisation of fair and free elections in the country.

Yesterday, the PTI had announced approaching the apex court to challenge the rejection of nomination papers of "380 PTI candidates", including top party leaders.