Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce welcome 2024 as one soul

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's New Year party video goes viral

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her American footballer 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce celebrated the New Year together by sharing a smooch, promising a loved-filled 2024 for themselves.



The two lovebirds vowed to lift their relationship to new heights with their romantic gesture while passionately dancing at a party.

The pair's fans went wild and shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) capturing the intimate moment of of the world's most headline grabbing lovers of the time.

The video, now circulating widely on social media, reveals their unabashed display of affection at a post-game celebration in Kansas City.



Taylor, who had attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals game earlier in the evening, was all excited and seemingly waiting for the moment to open the New Year with her partner.

Taylor Swift was seen setting Travis Kelce's pulses racing with her chic appearance in an awe-inspiring light blue gown. She neatly tied her famous locks in a bun, while Travis equally looked dashing in a stylish black coat and trousers.



Swifties could not wait and flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions, with one writing: "This is gonna be a blessed year if it's starting like this."

Another wrote: "I am so happy for her, she seems to be so comfortable, makes my heart warm." While, few others share red heart emojis to the eye-popping clip of Kelce and Swift's romance.

Before the New Year's Eve celebration, Taylor was seen wearing a white wool and leather jacket with black sleeves, mirroring an outfit previously worn by Travis on Christmas Day.