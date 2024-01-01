Jeremy Renner reflects on 'unbelievable battle' of recovery after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner revealed he’d have disappointed a lot of people in his life if he failed to recover from his near-fatal snowplow accident that occurred exactly a year ago.

During an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 31, the Hawkeye star spoke to cohosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen about his road to recovery.

He credited his “giant family,” including 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner for getting him through his “unbelievable battle.”

The actor also noted that “recovery was just a one-way road in my mind,” adding: “I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for.”

Renner continued: “I'd never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better.”

On Jan. 1, 2023, the multi-hyphenate star was rushed to a hospital after a snowplow ran over him while he was helping his nephew get the stuck vehicle out of the snow at his property in Reno, Nevada.

He broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries as a result.