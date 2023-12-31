Jeremy Renner re-visits hospital where he was treated after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner stopped by the hospital where he received treatment nearly a year after his snowplough accident as a way of thanking the medical personnel.



Using a shot of himself in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck, the Mayor of Kingstown actor posted to Instagram on Friday. He captioned the post with the caption, "Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza emoji]."

Renner told his fans in the caption that he also went to the Renown Regional Medical Center to “see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

Nearly a year has passed since Renner suffered severe injuries on New Year's Day when a 14,300-pound snowcat ran him over at his Reno, Nevada, home.

The actor had earlier claimed that when his nephew was pulled beneath the PistenBully and suffered 30 broken bones, he was trying to stop the snowplough from hitting him.

Previously in the year, the Hawkeye actor conceded that while he had been “exploring EVERY type of therapy” to help with his recovery, his “greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional.”