Monday January 01, 2024
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury celebrate ‘New Year’ in Maldives

By Christina Harrold
January 01, 2024
The couple spotted with  David Walliams partying together during their luxurious New Year's getaway 

Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé Tommy Fury kicked off their New Year celebrations with a very unlikely pal - David Walliams.

Influencer 24 shared a video on Instagram of her fiancé, boxer Tommy Fury, and comedian David Walliams partying together during their luxurious New Year's getaway in the Maldives. 

The unexpected duo were all smiles, singing, and holding hands, making it a memorable start to 2023.

Molly-Mae penned: 'Maybe the most unexpected duo of 2023 just before it ends @tommyfury @dwalliams'.

Bambi, are enjoying a lavish stay at the Ritz-Carlton in the Maldives, where they celebrated the holiday season.

Molly-Mae recently shared adorable snaps of cuddling with baby Bambi, capturing precious moments of their family vacation.