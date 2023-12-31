Meghan Markle gears up to make acting comeback in 2024

Meghan Markle is expected to make her acting comeback in 2024 amid a crumbling Hollywood career.

As per The Mirror, astrologer Susan Miller told The Royal Observer that the former Suits actress "craves" a return to acting.

She said, "Meghan wants to go back to acting … I don’t think the [Netflix] business plan of creating movies is the way it's going to go. I think she will go back to work."



Interestingly, the Duchess of Sussex, who attended Variety's Power of Women gala in November, disclosed during an interview that she has been working on some exciting projects.

"...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun," she added.

As per The I Paper, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that Meghan is "poised for a 2024 comeback" however, the Duchess "has to pull out all the stops."

She added, "Let’s just hope it doesn’t include a tell-all memoir of her brief sojourn inside palace walls."

