Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban cherish ‘love’ on sunny beach ahead of New Year

Nicole Kidman is soaking in the Aussie sun with her husband Keith Urban ahead of the New Year.

The Lion actress, 56, took to her Instagram to share glimpse into her holiday getaway on Sunday with a sweet shoutout to her country musician beau.

“Love is in the air!” the Oscar-winning actress wrote alongside a photo of herself taking in the beach vibes.

Kidman was dressed in what appeared to be a pink and white wetsuit and wore a stylish straw hat and aviator shades, with the clear blue sky in the backdrop.

In the caption, she also added the hashtag ‘HappyNewYear’

Kidman and Urban, who have been married for 17 years, flew Down Under earlier this month to be reunited with their loved ones ahead of the holiday season.

However, while the couple, who returned to their homeland to celebrate the festivities with family time, they did make some time in their schedule for some work.

The pair attended the screening of Kidman’s new Prime Video series, Expats, at the Palace Verona in Sydney. The show is set to release on January 24, 2024, on the streaming platform.