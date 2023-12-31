Nicole Kidman’s demanding work schedule takes a toll on her mental health: Report

Nicole Kidman pals express concern over her bizarre health: Source

Nicole Kidman’s busy working schedule has taken a toll on her mental health.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with her.”

“Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll,” shared an insider.

Nicole, who is married to Keith Urban for 17 years, appeared happy and united, but in private, her friends fear it’s a different story.

“It was all very sweet and lovey-dovey; he even opened the car door for her,” remarked an insider.

However, the source told the outlet, “It definitely seemed a little bizarre, like they were putting on a show of unity and happiness for all of the cameras.”

“Nicole has been secretly struggling and doing her best to hide it,” stated an insider.

The source pointed out, “But even fans have started to notice her erratic social media posts, dramatic weight loss, and changing face due to suspected plastic surgery.”

“She’s been acting in projects nearly back-to-back while also doing advertisements and producing,” noted an insider.

The source added, “She even just took on the job as a Balenciaga brand ambassador, as if she didn't have enough on her plate.”

Another source disclosed the actress “earned of $1 million for a few hours’ work” appearing at private events, such as corporate conventions and sales conferences.

Not only busy schedule, Nicole is also “dealing with public criticism”, said an insider.

“She's not giving herself enough time to recover from the constant strain of travel and long working hours,” explained an insider.

The source commented, "She doesn't have the comforts of home and barely sees her family, which is difficult for her and could explain why she doesn't seem like herself.”