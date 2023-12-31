Ryan Reynolds sums up 2023 highlights featuring the people he loves

Ryan Reynolds shared a glimpse of the wonderful year he has had before he rang in the New Year.

The Deadpool star 47, shared a carousel of photo highlights from 2023 on his Instagram, featuring close pals, including Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman, while reflecting on memorable moments.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I [heart emojis],” he wrote in the post’s caption.

He started off his highlights with him and wife Blake Lively cuddling up for a beach photo and then moved on to the Vancouver ceremony from November where he was appointed to the Order of British Columbia, which he previously said on Instagram was “the honour of a lifetime.”

The carousel also included a group selfie featuring Lively, 36, and her BFF Taylor Swift, 34, at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in October.

Reynolds also featured several photos in his roundup of himself attending his soccer team Wrexham’s games and posing with players.

The Spirited star also slipped in a photo of himself smiling and standing behind King Charles when he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney met in December 2022, and concluded with a photo of himself in character as Wade Wilson for the upcoming sequel Deadpool 3.

Reynolds made a follow-up post featuring “part deux” of his 2023 highlights. He included photos of Lively and his Deadpool costar (and off-screen buddy) Hugh Jackman separately visiting the Wrexham pitch in the U.K., along with several other soccer-related shots.