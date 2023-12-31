Matthew McConaughey reflects on ‘important moments’ in his life: Watch

Matthew McConaughey addresses ‘important moments’ in his life: Watch

Matthew McConaughey has recently reflected on some important moments in his life from last 15 years in a New Year’s message.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Interstellar actor posted a video message where he said to appreciate things that happened in the past.

“McConaughey here! I know we got New Year's just around the corner, and every New Year's we always want to think about New Year's resolutions, about changes that we want to make, but I just want to remind us that just because we got the things, we want to change does not mean that we can't also look back and appreciate some of the things that maybe we pulled off in the past and past successes,” he began.

Matthew noted, “Just because I talk a lot about the journey, the lessons, the moments in life that define us, in looking back on those things, thinking about the past year and the past 15 years of my life, those are some highlights.”

Sharing valuable advice, the actor explained, “Take those moments, those green lights in your life, and double down on those. Use them for momentum to help carry you into the new year with the confidence to make happen what you want to make happen in your future.”



Matthew pointed out, “I'm not talking about standing on ceremony, like, 'Oh, look at me. Look what I did.' I'm not talking about becoming complacent. All right? I'm talking about giving ourselves credit for past achievements, respecting past successes maybe more than we do, and tallying up just how far we've come so far.”

“Here's to the green lights the past year, to the lessons and the joys that they brought us. Here's to the positives and making them plural. To being great at what we're good at,” he concluded.