Prince Harry, Meghan's attacks on royal family backfire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly failed to damage the royal family's reputation and popularity even after all their stunts.



Royal commentator Angela Levin took a savage dig at the Duke of Sussex as she blasted him for his failed attempts to 'crush the Monarchy' to pieces.



Levin turned to X, formerly Twitter, to make a brutal dig at the Sussexes, writing: "If Harry thought he would crush the Monarchy to pieces, he has in fact done the opposite. The walk to church on Christmas Day was a family that cared for each other. Several of them even wore the same scarf a present from The King."

In another tweet, the royal expert went on saying: “Huge congratulations to @hardmanr for writing and co-presenting Charles III: The Coronation. It is a absorbing and moving insight into the Royal Family and especially the new King and Queen. The black sheep or two stay well in the distance."

Prince Harry and Meghan have received massive backlash from royal fans and experts over their alleged move to disgrace the senior members of the royal family even after saying them goodbye to live a life of their choice with their children.