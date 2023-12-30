Barack Obama shares favourite songs of 2023 playlist

Barack Obama reveals his favourite music of 2023

Barack Obama has recently shared annual list of his favourite songs of 2023, with the likes of Beyoncé, Mitski and British rappers Dave and Central Cee.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former United States president posted a list of this year’s favourite songs from this year.

He listed 28 tracks that features an eclectic mix of artists and genres on the social media post.

The list included Karol G & Shakira’s TQG, Zach Bryan’s I Remember Everything, Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter, 6lack’s Since I Have a Lover, Megan Thee Stallion’s Cobra, Blondshell’s Joiner, Alé Araya’s Midnight Gospel [ft. Joseph Chilliams] and Beyoncé’s America Has a Problem [ft. Kendrick Lamar].

Interestingly, Barack list also entailed Tyla, Stormzy, Victoria Monét, Jason Isbell, Rita Wilson & Keith Urban and Jon Batiste.

Fans shared their thoughts on his list with one user said, “No Taylor swift? Wowwww just lost my vote.”



The musician Rita commented, “What a surprise to see my duet with Keith Urban Crazy Love on here. Thank you Pres. Obama!”

Besides music, Barack lately released a list of his favourite movies of the year, which included three produced by his own company Higher Ground: Rustin, Leave the World Behind and American Symphony.

Meanwhile, the other movies to make the list were The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, Blackberry, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, A Thousand and One and Polite Society.