Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk's 'perfect' budding romance

A friend close to the couple said that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are a fantastic match as they rekindle their romance at the beginning of 2023.



Following their breakup with Gisele Bundchen and Bradley Cooper, both are single. They had dated before the former NFL quarterback allegedly decided to prioritise his career endeavours above romantic relationships.

The recentness of his divorce, which was finalised in October 2022, may also have had an impact on his choice. Although Brady first heard rumours about Shayk and him dating in July 2023, Brady now appears willing to give it another shot.

"They both had a lot of baggage to unpack before they could commit to each other," a friend said to RadarOnline.com. "But now they realize they're a perfect match.

"People around them are saying they're already making big plans for their long future together."

Brady's entrepreneurial focus during his separation led to the end of the relationship with the Russian model. He left her when he learned of his ex-wife's affair with Shayk's ex-husband and the father of her child.

"Bradley came storming back on the scene," an insider told the National Enquirer. "After he saw photos of Tom and Irina getting way too up-close and personal for his tastes."

"Tom didn't want any part of breaking up a relationship because he was still smarting after losing his wife, Gisele Bundchen."

They didn't seem to slow down, though, as the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star reappears in the photo after vacationing with Cooper and their daughter in August. In September, Shayk was then photographed in Brady's New York City flat following Fashion Week.