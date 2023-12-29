Lee Sun-kyun's, 'Parasite' star, family says his last goodbye to the actor

After a heartfelt funeral at Seoul National University Hospital, where the actor's family, friends, and fans gathered to say their final goodbyes, Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was laid to rest.

Those who had been close to the actor, who unfortunately died at the age of 48 from what appeared to be a suicide, sobbed on the side of the automobile that held Sun-kyun's casket.

Alongside Sun-kyun's wife, Jeon Hye-jin, and his two boys, who were part of the procession leading the actor on his farewell tour, were glum expressions.

Fans and acquaintances of the actor watched the funeral procession with tears in their eyes as his eldest son carried his portrait.

On December 27, Sun-Kyun was discovered dead in his parked car in Seoul, South Korea, under strange circumstances.

The actor may have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, as evidenced by the charcoal briquette he had on the passenger seat.

Reports state that no attempt was made to get him to a hospital since first responders declared him dead on the spot.

It was also reported that Hye-jin told the police on the emergency call that "my husband had left the house after writing a note that resembles a will.”